Embiid out against Knicks due to health and safety protocols

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers missed Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Embiid is the fourth member of the 76ers sidelined for health and safety protocols, joining Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.

Embiid missed his second game this season. The four-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. Embiid also sat on Nov. 1 against Portland due to rest.

Harris sat for the fifth straight game, Thybulle for the second in a row ,and Joe missed his third consecutive contest.

