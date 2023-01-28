BOSTON (AP)Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night.

Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes – six in the fourth quarter – and 15 ties.

LeBron James had 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Anthony Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. Patrick Beverly scored 15 points, twice giving the Lakers the lead in the final minute of the fourth, but he also missed a foul shot that might have clinched it and was called for a technical foul on the contentious last play of regulation.

76ERS 126, NUGGETS 119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP rivals with 47 points and 18 rebounds and Philadelphia extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Nikola Jokic and Denver.

Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark.

Jokic had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Nuggets have lost three of four.

James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists for Philadelphia.

NETS 122, KNICKS 115

NEW YORK (AP) – Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the final 9 1/2 minutes, carrying Brooklyn to its ninth straight victory over New York. within five. The All-Star guard also had nine assists and six rebounds.

Joe Harris added 16 points and Nic Claxton had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Nets.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and RJ Barrett had 24 for the Knicks. They had won consecutive games against Eastern Conference contenders Cleveland and Boston.

CLIPPERS 120, HAWKS 113

ATLANTA (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and Los Angeles beat Atlanta for its fifth straight victory.

Trae Young had 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who whittled a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with 2:09 remaining. But they couldn’t get any closer after George buried a baseline jumper and Nicolas Batum hit a right corner 3 with 49.3 seconds to go.

SUNS 121, SPURS 116, OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Chris Paul scored 31 points, Mikal Bridges had 25 and Phoenix escaped with an overtime victory over San Antonio.

San Antonio never led and trailed by 13 early in the fourth quarter, but forced overtime with an 18-7 run in the final four minutes of regulation.

Bridges had eight points in overtime.

Keldon Johnson had 34 points and Jeremy Sochan added a season-high 30 points for the Spurs.

JAZZ 108, MAVERICKS 100

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and Utah took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks.

Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle.

Jordan Clarkson added 14 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 35 points and eight assists for Dallas.

TIMBERWOLVES 117, KINGS 110

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards had 16 of his 34 points in the pivotal third quarter, D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Minnesota held off Sacramento.

Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which has won five of six and took the first of two straight meetings between the teams at Target Center. Naz Reid added 14 points off the bench.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento, which has lost three of four after a six-game winning streak. De’Aaron Fox had 21 of his 29 points in the fourth.

ROCKETS 117, PISTONS 114

DETROIT (AP) – Kenyon Martin Jr. had a four-point possession with 31 seconds left to help Houston beat Detroit in a matchup of the NBA’s worst teams.

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 24 points. Martin had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Tari Eason added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Alec Burks had 21 points for the Pistons. They have lost five of six.

WIZARDS 113, PELICANS 103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Daniel Gafford had a season-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots and Washington beat New Orleans for its fifth straight victory.

Bradley Beal scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Washington, which also won its fourth straight on the road while sending New Orleans to its seventh straight loss overall.

CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Pelicans.

RAPTORS 123, TRAIL BLAZERS 105

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Precious Achiuwa had 27 points and 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead Toronto past Portland.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 19 against his former team for the Raptors.

Damian Lillard scored 30 points for Portland.

BULLS 128, MAGIC 109

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 32 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds and Chicago beat Orlando.

Mo Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, combining with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs to lead a furious second-half rally that cut a 25-point deficit to six.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports