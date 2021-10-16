Eleby sparks Western Michigan in rout of Kent State, 64-31

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Kaleb Eleby threw three touchdown passes, ran for a fourth and Western Michigan routed Kent State 64-31 Saturday.

The Broncos came in with the top rushing defense in the Mid-American Conference and held the Golden Flashes to just 124 yards on the ground while Sean Tyler piled up 169 yards, including a 64-yard dash for a touchdown, on 17 carries for Western Michigan.

Eleby opened the game with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore, then found Jaylen Hall with a 68-yard strike to make it 17-7 after one quarter. He hit Moore for a second time in the third quarter to make it 36-17, then ran 25 yards for a final touchdown with 3:33 left to complete the rout.

Nick Mihalic kicked three field goals and converted seven of eight PATs for the Broncos (5-2, 2-1).

Dustin Crum was 15 of 26 for 210 yards and two touchdowns for Kent State (3-4, 2-1).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick