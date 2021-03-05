Egun scores 14 to lead Montana past Warner Pacific 92-61

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Eddy Egun had 14 points to lead Montana to a 92-61 win over Warner Pacific on Friday night.

Cameron Parker had 13 points and seven assists for Montana (12-12). Josh Vazquez added 12 points and Kyle Owens had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Christian Hodge had 17 points for the Knights. Isaac Etter added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.

