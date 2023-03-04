PHILADELPHIA (AP)Sheldon Edwards had 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-73 win against La Salle on Saturday.

Jhamir Brickus missed a 3-pointer for the chance to tie it as time expired. The Ramblers’ Tom Welch made 1 of 2 foul shots with six seconds left to keep the door open for La Salle.

Edwards also contributed three steals for the Ramblers (10-20, 4-14 Atlantic 10 Conference). Philip Alston scored 19 points while finishing 8 of 16 from the floor, and added five rebounds.

Brickus led the Explorers (13-18, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven assists. Josh Nickelberry added 17 points for La Salle. Khalil Brantley also recorded 12 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.