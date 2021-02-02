EA Sports bringing back NCAA football

Sports

by: John Lynch, WTRF,

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) — Video game developer and publisher Electronic Arts announced that it will be developing a new NCAA college football game.

The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14.

The popular video game was on hiatus due to legal disputes between the association, Electronic Arts, college athletes, and others regarding the use of college athletes’ likenesses in video games.

No timeline has been set, but the game will appear on next generation consoles.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular