COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Brett Thompson scored 21 points, Jaylen Sebree added 20 and Tennessee Tech beat Southern Indiana 84-69 on Thursday night.

Thompson added five assists for the Golden Eagles (12-14, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Sebree hit three 3-pointers. Tyrone Perry scored 10.

The Screaming Eagles (13-13, 6-7) were led by Isaiah Swope with 15 points. Jacob Polakovich added 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Tyler Henry scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tennessee Tech visits Tennessee State, while Southern Indiana hosts Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.