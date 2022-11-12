Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws as Temple beat No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Friday night, sending the Owls’ fans into two court-storming frenzies.

Dunn sank the first free throw for a 65-64 lead and Villanova called timeout to ice the sophomore guard. Temple security guards lined the court in anticipation of the mayhem ahead — and Dunn hit the second one. Temple’s Zach Hicks intercepted the in-bound pass and hundreds of fans instantly swarmed the court.

The court was cleared because a foul was called on Villanova’s Eric Dixon, sending Hicks to the free-throw line with 0.2 on the clock. He made both and Villanova called one final timeout. Temple players high-fived impatient fans and when the game finally ended and it was Temple Court Storm, Take 2!

Dunn led the Owls (1-1) with 22 points and Khalif Battle had 21 as Temple coach Aaron McKie earned his signature win in his four seasons on the bench.

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (1-1) with 19 points and Dixon had 18.

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 102, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 86

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to lead No. 1 North Carolina.

The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops.

The Tar Heels (2-0) had to outscore the Cougars (1-1) after trailing 50-43 at halftime – and needed to establish Bacot in the paint as a physical and rugged presence to get that going.

Bacot went 10 for 12 from the field after the break to go with six rebounds, while Caleb Love added 25 points. With Bacot rolling, the Tar Heels made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%.

Dalton Bolon scored 14 of his 16 points before halftime for the College of Charleston.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) – Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station.

Timme made an inside shot with 2:24 left for a 63-61 lead, Gonzaga’s first since early in the game. The Zags scored just one more point, when Timme made the second of two free throws with 1:51 left.

Julian Strawther had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nolan Hickman scored 10 for Gonzaga (2-0).

Michigan State big man Mady Sissoko scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half but committed his third foul early in the second half and didn’t have much of an impact the rest of the way.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, SAINT JOSEPH’S 55

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Jarace Walker scored 23 points, and No. 3 Houston overcame a slippery floor to rout Saint Joseph’s in the Veterans Classic.

J’Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail this season.

Houston’s biggest obstacle was the slick floor conditions that emerged in the first half and eventually forced a brief delay in the second half. At nearly every stoppage of play after the break, team managers, security personnel and ball boys were tasked with wiping the floor in several locations.

Erik Reynolds II scored a team-high 17 points for Saint Joseph’s (0-1), which lost in coach Billy Lange’s first game at Alumni Hall since concluding a seven-season stint at Navy in 2011.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, DUQUESNE 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, CJ Fredrick added 14 and No. 4 Kentucky ran away from Duquesne.

The Wildcats (2-0) played their second consecutive game without Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s consensus national player of the year, who’s recovering from a procedure on his right knee last month. Daimion Collins also missed his second consecutive game because of the recent death of his father in Texas.

The Wildcats welcomed back point guard Sahvir Wheeler from a right leg injury, and the senior had 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, all of which helped Kentucky’s fast pace.

Jimmy Clark III scored 11 points and Austin Rotroff had eight for Duquesne (1-1).

NO. 5 BAYLOR 87, NORFOLK STATE 70

WACO, Texas (AP) – Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists to lead No. 5 Baylor.

Transfer guard Jalen Bridges added 20 points for the Bears (2-0). Adam Flagler, their leading scorer last season, had 18 points and five assists.

Joe Bryant, one of four returning starters for the two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans (2-1), had 24 points and six rebounds. Christian Ings added 15 and Kris Bankston 10.

NO. 7 DUKE 84, SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 38

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in two games as No. 7 Duke blew out South Carolina Upstate.

Mark Mitchell’s 13 points and Jacob Grandison’s 12 points also gave the Blue Devils a lift, while Ryan Young contributed 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 10. Mitchell is a freshman, while Grandison and Young are graduate transfers.

Duke center Dereck Lively II, the highest-rated recruit nationally in the freshman class, made his collegiate debut by coming off the bench. He had been out since a calf injury sustained in a preseason practice. He flushed dunks for his only two baskets, providing the tying and go-ahead points after Duke’s ragged opening stretch.

Justin Bailey scored 13 points for SC Upstate (1-1).

NO. 8 UCLA 93, LONG BEACH STATE 69

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tyger Campbell scored 18 points to move past 1,000 for his career as No. 8 UCLA rolled past Long Beach State.

Jaylen Clark had 16 points and David Singleton added 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Bruins (2-0) win their third game over the Beach in two seasons after the teams scheduled a second contest in January to make up for games lost to COVID cancellations.

UCLA freshman Amari Bailey also had 14 points in his second career game on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bruins.

Lassina Traore had 14 points for Long Beach State (1-1), while Joel Murray and Jadon Jones each added 10. The Beach gave up 25 points on 17 turnovers.

NO. 10 ARKANSAS 74, FORDHAM 48

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Ricky Council scored a game-high 15 points to lead No. 10 Arkansas.

Jordan Walsh added 12 and Anthony Black had 10 for the Razorbacks (2-0), who took control with a 26-4 run in the middle of the first half.

Arkansas scored 30 points off 30 Fordham (1-1) turnovers. The 30 takeaways were the most turnovers the team had forced since 2004 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Darius Quisenberry scored 10 points for Fordham.

NO. 14 TCU 77, LAMAR 64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Mike Miles Jr. scored 26 points to lead No. 14 TCU past Lamar.

Miles shot 7 for 13 from the floor, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He had five rebounds and five assists and finished two points shy of his career high.

The Horned Frogs (2-0) struggled to put away Lamar. Each time they seemed poised to blow the game open, the Cardinals scrapped back within striking distance.

Jakevion Buckley led Lamar (1-1) with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

NO. 15 AUBURN 67, SOUTH FLORIDA 59

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points and Allen Flanigan added 18 to help No. 15 Auburn overcome a cold offensive first half.

Auburn trailed by as many as nine points early in the second half before storming back to take the lead on a 12-2 run that was keyed by back-to-back baskets from Flanigan. The comeback victory was the Tigers’ 40th consecutive home non-conference win inside Neville Arena. Auburn (2-0) is now 50-3 in such games under head coach Bruce Pearl.

South Florida (0-2) was led in scoring by Selton Miguel’s 13 points. Keyshawn Bryant and Jamir Chaplin both scored 10 points, while Sam Hines Jr. added nine points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 17 ARIZONA 95, SOUTHERN 78

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Kerr Kriisa had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career triple-double, leading No. 17 Arizona past Southern.

Kriisa became the third player in school history to achieve the feat more than once, joining Andre Iguodala (three) and Loren Woods (two). It was the 11th triple-double in school history, and the assists were the most by an Arizona player since Mustafa Shakur had a dozen against Stanford in 2006.

Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson and Azuolas Tubelis each scored 17 points for Arizona (2-0).

Bryson Etienne scored 17 points for Southern (0-2), which shot 36.2% and was outscored 48-26 in the paint. Tyrone Lyons added 13 points.

NO. 18 VIRGINIA 89, MONMOUTH 42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Isaac McKneely scored 15 points, Ryan Dunn had 13 and No. 18 Virginia closed the first half on a 32-8 run.

The Cavaliers (2-0) added a 21-2 burst in the second half, never allowing the Hawks to even entertain the idea of making a game of it after trailing 42-21 at halftime.

Myles Foster led the Monmouth (0-2) with 10 points, but they all came in the first 11 minutes before he was saddled with foul trouble. Myles Ruth added eight points.

NO. 19 SAN DIEGO STATE 82, BYU 75

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jaedon LaDee scored 26 points and Darrion Trammell added 21 to help No. 19 San Diego State beat rival BYU.

San Diego State led by two with 2 minutes left when Trammell hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to almost zero. BYU then respond to get back within two with 83 seconds left. LaDee sealed the game with a layup that gave the Aztecs a five-point lead.

Spencer Johnson scored 17 points and Rudi Williams added 15 for BYU.

NO. 20 ALABAMA 95, LIBERTY 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Mark Sears scored 22 points, Brandon Miller added 20 and No. 20 Alabama beat Liberty.

Alabama (2-0) led by nine at the break and broke away by scoring 11 straight points during a 17-2 run early in the second half.

Rylan Griffen scored 16 points and fellow freshman Jaden Bradley had 10 for the Crimson Tide.

Liberty’s Darius McGhee, second in the nation in scoring last season at 24.6 points per game, was held to eight on 3-for-11 shooting, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers. Shiloh Robinson had 11 points and Brody Peebles added 10.

This was the most-lopsided nonconference loss by Liberty (1-1) since it fell to Indiana 87-48 on Nov. 19, 2016.

UC IRVINE 69, NO. 21 OREGON 56

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – DJ Davis scored 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers, as UC Irvine stunned No. 21 Oregon.

Dawson Baker added 11 points for UC Irvine (2-0), which is picked to finish fourth in the Big West Conference this season. The Anteaters made 12 of 28 3-pointers.

The Ducks (1-1) were led by N’Faly Dante with 20 points while Nate Bittle added 10. Oregon shot 32.7% from the field, including 4 for 21 on 3s.

UC Irvine built a 35-22 lead at halftime and stretched the margin when Bent Leuchten scored to open the second half and Devin Tillis added a three-point play to push the lead to 40-22.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN 88, EASTERN MICHIGAN 83

DETROIT (AP) – Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points and No. 22 Michigan rallied past Eastern Michigan.

Emoni Bates scored 17 of his career-high 30 points in the first half to help the Eagles (1-1) take a 45-40 lead at halftime. They had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent.

The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties.

NO. 23 ILLINOIS 86, KANSAS CITY 48

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Dain Dainja had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 23 Illinois.

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points and five assists for the Illini (2-0).

Shemarri Allen led the Roos (0-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 19 shooting.

NO. 24 DAYTON 74, SMU 62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Mustapha Amzil and DaRon Holmes II each scored 20 points, and No. 24 Dayton pulled away late.

Kobe Elvis and Mike Sharavjamts each scored 10 points, and Toumani Camara had 18 rebounds as Dayton (2-0) took down the Mustangs for the first time in three seasons.

Zach Nutall had 20 points and Samuell Williamson added 14 for SMU (1-1), which shot 34% after hitting 50% of its shots in a win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday night.