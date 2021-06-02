Duke University Coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after coming season, report says

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski’s ninth-ranked Blue Devils are picked to finish second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind No. 4 Virginia. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mike Krzyzewski, the coach of Duke University’s basketball team, has reportedly decided to retire after this coming season, sources tell Stadium.

Krzyzewski has not yet issued an official announcement.

There is a meeting this afternoon to determine whether Duke assistant Jon Scheyer will be stamped as Coach K’s successor. source told @stadium.



"All signs point to Jon Scheyer following Coach K after next season,” source told @stadium. https://t.co/337ESFVpDC — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

The Blue Devils failed to make the NCAA tournament this year for the first time since 1995.

Krzyzewski would become the second legendary college coach to retire in the last couple months following an announcement by North Carolina’s Roy Williams.

UNC announced that Williams would be retiring in April.