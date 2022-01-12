Duke: Krzyzewski sidelined by illness for Wake Forest game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski won’t coach in Wednesday night’s game at Wake Forest due to an undisclosed illness.

The school announced that the retiring Hall of Famer won’t be on the sideline due to a ”non-COVID-related virus.” Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, designated as Krzyzewski’s successor after this season, will be acting head coach for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in this game.

Scheyer led the Blue Devils for the first time last season in a narrow win against Boston College as Krzyzewski and his wife followed quarantine protocols due to a family member testing positive for COVID-19.

Duke is coming off Saturday’s home loss to Miami, which was its second game back from a COVID-19 outbreak that led to two postponements. Krzyzewski said then that he hadn’t caught the virus during that stoppage, though it had spread through just about the entire team and staff.

