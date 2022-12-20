DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 23 points as Albany (N.Y.) beat Northern Illinois 83-78 on Tuesday.

Drumgoole also had 11 rebounds for the Great Danes (5-9). Jonathan Beagle shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Da’Kquan Davis shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Huskies (3-9) were led by David Coit, who recorded 24 points and two steals. Keshawn Williams added 23 points and five assists for Northern Illinois. Darweshi Hunter also recorded 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.