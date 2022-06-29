The Atlanta Dream aim to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday night when they visit the New York Liberty.

This will be the second road game in three days for the Dream (8-11), who dropped a 92-74 decision at the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Newly acquired guard AD Durr paced the Dream with 13 points, however Atlanta was undone by 15 3-pointers from Washington.

“We didn’t do a great job of one-on-one defense,” Dream head coach Tanisha Wright said. “We did a lot of bringing help to create a lot of open opportunities for them. We have to be able to fix that, but there also has to be some pride in being able to get stops.”

Additionally, rookie star Rhyne Howard struggled just hours after being named an All-Star. She went 2-for-14 from the floor — including 0-for-7 from 3-point range — to finish with five points.

Durr was traded to the Dream from the Liberty approximately three weeks ago. Durr is averaging 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game with Atlanta after averaging 1.4 points per game with New York.

Durr scored 23 points in an 89-77 loss to the Liberty on Friday, however Thursday’s contest will mark the first time Durr will play in New York in a different uniform. The Liberty drafted Durr with the second overall pick in 2019.

The Liberty (8-10) had a second player named to the All-Star game on Tuesday in forward Natasha Howard. She joins Sabrina Ionescu, selected as a starter at guard. Ionescu and Howard are averaging 16.6 and 15.2 points per game this season, respectively.

Another key for the Liberty has been Stefanie Dolson. Aside from Howard and Ionescu, she’s the only other New York player to start all 18 games this season. The center averages 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

“Stef’s really dependable for us, she’s really reliable,” Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb told SB Nation. “I know she’s going to make the right decision whether it is shooting it, whether it’s moving the ball for us.”

–Field Level Media