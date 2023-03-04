ST. LOUIS (AP)Roman Penn had 16 points in Drake’s 65-52 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournamentfalse Championship

Penn had five assists for the Bulldogs (26-7). Tucker DeVries scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs picked up their 11th straight win.

Lance Jones led the way for the Salukis (23-10) with 18 points. Clarence Rupert added nine points and three steals for Southern Illinois. Marcus Domask also put up seven points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.