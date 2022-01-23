Drake pulls away from N. Iowa in OT for 82-74 win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Roman Penn scored 18 points and Garrett Sturtz and Tucker Devries each posted double-doubles and Drake beat Northern Iowa 82-74 in overtime on Saturday night.

Penn made two foul shots to break a tie at 72 with 2:39 left in overtime and the Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference) led the rest of the way.

Sturtz had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Devries scored 11 with 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs have won four of their last five games.

AJ Green scored 27 points for the Panthers (9-9, 5-3). Northern Iowa has lost consecutive games following a five-game win streak.

—

