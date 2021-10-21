Drake forfeits football game due to “COVID-19 issues”

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)A football game between Drake and Stetson set for Saturday in Des Moines was canceled Thursday due to coronavirus concerns among Drake personnel.

The Drake University athletics department said in a news release that the Pioneer Football League canceled the game because of ”COVID-19 issues within Drake’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff.”

Drake medical staff and university administrators were involved in the decision.

Under the league’s rules, Drake will forfeit the game. Coronavirus-related game cancellations at the college level have been rare this season.

Teams in the Pioneer Football League participate in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.