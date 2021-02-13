Doncic scores career-high 46 points, Mavericks beat Pelicans

DALLAS (AP)Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 36 and the Dallas Mavericks overcame Zion Williamson’s career-best 36 points in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Doncic, who also had 12 assists and eight rebounds, connected on three of four Dallas 3-pointers in just 93 seconds as the Mavericks made 13 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter. The Mavericks matched their season best with a fourth consecutive victory and beat the Pelicans for the fifth straight time.

Williamson set a New Orleans franchise record by making all 10 of his shots in the first half and finished 14 of 15. His only miss was a wide-open 3 early in the second half.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points for the Pelicans in what was supposed to be the second meeting with Dallas this season. The first, scheduled for Jan. 11, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

The Pelicans gave up a franchise-record 25 3-pointers for the second consecutive game, this time while allowing the most points they have this season. Chicago made 25 in its 129-116 victory two nights earlier.

LAKERS 115, GRIZZLIES 105

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Anthony Davis scored 35 points, LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Los Angeles rallied to beat Memphis for its seventh consecutive victory.

Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. Davis finished two points shy of his season high in his return from a two-game absence with an Achilles injury.

Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points for Los Angeles.

Ja Morant had 22 points and 10 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies’ fifth loss in six games. Memphis opened the game with a 22-2 run.

JAZZ 129, BUCKS 115

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Utah beat Milwaukee for its sixth straight victory.

Joe Ingles tied his career high with 27 points, Donovan Mitchell had 26 and Jordan Clarkson 25 to help Utah win for the 17th time in 18 games and improve to an NBA-best 21-5.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half, but Milwaukee dropped its second straight after a five-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo had a season-high 47 points Wednesday in a loss to Phoenix.

PISTONS 108, CELTICS 102

BOSTON (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 30 points, hitting his seventh 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play after Boston cut a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to three, and Detroit held on to beat the Celtics,

Bey added 12 rebounds and went 7 for 7 from 3-point range, including the shot that gave Detroit a 101-95 cushion in the final minute. The last-place Pistons (7-19) have beaten Boston (13-12) twice and also have wins over the Lakers, Nets, 76ers and Suns – all teams above .500.

Jayson Tatum had 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown added 27 points.

CLIPPERS 125, BULLS 106

CHICAGO (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, Lou Williams and Marcus Morris came up big in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles beat Chicago.

Leonard finished three points shy of a season high set two nights earlier at Minnesota. He scored 16 points in the third quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 12.

Morris scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth, and Williams added 11 of his 17 in the final quarter. The Clippers won their second straight after losing two in a row.

The Bulls cooled off after setting a franchise-record with 25 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Wednesday, making 12 of 32. Zach LaVine, coming off a season-high 46-point outing, scored 26 points. He also had nine rebounds and six assists.

NUGGETS 97, THUNDER 95

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help Denver beat Oklahoma City.

Jamal Murray also scored 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 15 for the Nuggets. They trailed most of the game before winning their second straight.

Justin Jackson led Oklahoma City with 20 points.

The Thunder were coming off two overtime losses to the Lakers in Los Angeles despite being short-handed. Oklahoma City had just eight players available Wednesday and only nine Friday night.

TRAIL BLAZERS 129, CAVALIERS 110

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Gary Trent Jr. had 26 points and Portland handed Cleveland its sixth straight loss.

Carmelo Anthony added 23 points, and Enes Kanter had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Portland. The Trail Blazers have won five of their last six.

Collin Sexton had 25 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have lost eight of nine.

HORNETS 120, TIMBERWOLVES 114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Terry Rozier scored 41 points and rookie LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Charlotte’s victory over Minnesota.

Charlotte improved to 13-14, opening a five-game homestand with its third victory in four games. Minnesota has lost four straight to fall to 6-20.

Cody Zeller added 17 points for Charlotte on 7-of-8 shooting.

Malik Beasley scored 31 points – 16 in the first period – for Minnesota. Karl Anthony-Towns added 25 in his second game back after missing 13 because of the coronavirus.

KNICKS 109, WIZARDS 91

WASHINGTON (AP) – Julius Randle had 24 points and 18 rebounds and New York cruised past cold-shooting Washington.

Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 20 efficient minutes off the bench in his second game for the Knicks.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards. They lacked a reliable second option with NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal sitting out to rest for the first time this season.

MAGIC 123, KINGS 112

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Nikola Vucevic scored 42 points and matched his career high of six 3-pointers in Orlando’s victory over Sacramento.

Vucevic shot 17 of 22 and had nine rebounds. Michael Carter-Williams returned for the Magic after missing more than five weeks because of a sprained left foot, He scored 15 of his season-best 21 points in the third quarter.

Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Kings.

SPURS 125, HAWKS 114

ATLANTA (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and San Antonio beat Atlanta.

The Spurs opened a seven-game trip with a season-high 77 points in the first half. Keldon Johnson had 20 points and Dejounte Murray added 16. DeRozan had eight assists.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 25 points.