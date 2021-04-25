Domínguez, Austin beat Rapids 3-1 for first MLS win

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Cecilio Dominguez scored two goals to help Austin beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Saturday night for the club’s first MLS win.

Jon Gallagher had the ball poked away in the area and Dominguez bent a first-timer into the net to give Austin (1-1-0) a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute and then ran onto a one-touch pass from Rodney Redes and tapped a side-footer inside the post to cap the scoring about four minutes later.

Andre Shinyashiki headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to give Colorado (0-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute.

Austin’s Diego Fagundez tapped in a right-footer from point-blank range in the 59th to make it 1-all and record the first MLS goal in franchise history.

