Domingo German looks to give Yankees another win over Marlins

Veteran right-hander Domingo German, who hasn’t won a game since May 20 but made a strong no-hit bid in his most recent start, will get another shot on Saturday night when his New York Yankees visit the Miami Marlins for the second game of a three-game series.

New York won the opening game 3-1 on Friday.

German, who turns 29 on Wednesday, has never faced the Marlins, but he is 4-5 with a 4.45 ERA in 20 games this season, including 17 starts.

His 17 homers allowed are tied with Gerrit Cole for the most by a Yankees pitcher this year.

German has been better as a starter this year (4.24 ERA) than as a reliever (7.50 ERA). And he has been better in the second half of this season (2.25 ERA in three appearances) as opposed to the first half (4.78 ERA in 17 games).

In his aforementioned most recent start, he struck out 10 batters and allowed just one hit, one walk and one run in seven-plus innings in a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox.

“Domingo was terrific,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The same can be said for new Yankee Anthony Rizzo, who hit a 449-foot solo homer in his New York debut on Friday.

Rizzo and New York’s other big trade acquisition — Joey Gallo, who went hitless on Friday in his Yankees debut — give the Bronx Bombers some much-needed power from the left side.

The Yankees are also apparently getting healthier as infielders Gio Urshela (hamstring) and DJ LeMahieu both played as reserves on Friday.

But while the Yankees have won three of four games and were buyers at Friday’s trade deadline, the last-place Marlins are on a different path.

Miami, which has yet to announce its starter for Friday’s game, has lost two straight games. Since June, the Marlins have also traded their closer (Yimi Garcia) and their entire starting outfield (Corey Dickerson in left, Starling Marte in center and Adam Duvall in right).

In addition, Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, who missed more than three weeks earlier this year due to an injured finger on his throwing hand, appeared to aggravate the injury during Friday’s seventh inning.

Rojas made the tag on a steal attempt, and that’s when he felt such pain that he angrily tossed his glove to the dirt.

“Everything arrived at the same time — the ball, the glove, the cleats,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Rojas remained in the game, but Mattingly said:

“He could be sore tomorrow. We’ll see.”

Other Marlins news revolves around the return from injury by Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the major league debuts of rookie outfielders Bryan De La Cruz and Brian Miller.

Chisholm, who missed nine games due to a bone contusion in his left shoulder, went 2-for-4 and scored Miami’s only run.

De La Cruz went 0-for-4 but made a sensational running, backhand catch on the warning track, robbing Gary Sanchez in the fourth inning. With a runner on first, De La Cruz likely saved a double and a run.

“(Sanchez) hit it to the wrong place,” De La Cruz said confidently.

Miller went 1-for-3, singling for his first MLB hit.

“They looked good, comfortable,” Mattingly said of his rookie outfielders. “De La Cruz made a nice play in right field. Miller did not look overmatched at the plate.”

–Field Level Media