Domask scores 25 to lead S. Illinois over Bradley 65-57

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Marcus Domask had a season-high 25 points as Southern Illinois beat Bradley 65-57 on Tuesday night.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois (14-13, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Lance Jones added 11 points.

Southern Illinois dominated the first half and led 41-22 at the break. The Braves’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Terry Roberts had 11 points for the Braves (15-12, 9-6). Rienk Mast added 10 points and nine rebounds.

