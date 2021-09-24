Dodgers visit Arizona, looking to keep heat on Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their push for a ninth consecutive National League West title as they kick off their final road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday.

The Dodgers (98-55) come into the three-game series one game behind the first-place Giants after rallying to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 in 10 innings on Thursday afternoon in Denver. San Francisco lost 7-6 in 10 innings to the host San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles trailed Colorado 5-4 with two outs in the ninth before Trea Turner tied the score with a single through the infield. Max Muncy hit a two-run homer leading off the top of the 10th.

The defending World Series champions have already clinched at least the top wild-card spot in the National League.

“We know what we’re up against, and no one gave up out there,” said Muncy, whose team is 35-12 since Aug. 1. “We keep saying that we have to worry about ourselves, not worry about anyone else. We have to go out there and play our game no matter who the opponent is. As long as we keep doing that, we’ll be in a good spot.”

The Diamondbacks (49-104) are coming off a rousing 6-4 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Thursday, when they rallied with five runs in the seventh inning.

Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak and avoided a four-game sweep.

“It’s something we always talk about: No matter if we’re down or ahead, we have to keep fighting and keep going,” said Carson Kelly, whose three-run homer in the seventh inning tied the score. “I’m glad to have been a part of that, and we’re going to keep going.”

After playing the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers will have six home games left, three apiece against the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers will start Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.93 ERA) on Friday.

The right-hander will be making his 12th start of the season. His latest outing came Sunday in relief at Cincinnati, where he allowed three runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Gonsolin has made four starts against Arizona this year, going 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA over 14 2/3 innings.

In his career, Gonsolin is 1-2 with a 3.62 ERA in eight games, including seven starts, against the Diamondbacks. He is 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA in six appearances and five starts at Chase Field — including his major league debut in 2019.

Arizona will counter with righty Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.11). He did not factor into the decision in his latest start, Saturday at Houston, when he gave up three runs on eight hits in five-plus innings.

On Thursday, the Diamondbacks announced they gave manager Torey Lovullo a one-year contract extension with an option for 2023.

Lovullo was in the final year of his deal. He took over the team in 2017 and the Diamondbacks made the playoffs that year — only to lose three straight to the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

The 56-year-old manager is 334-365 in five seasons as a manager, having produced winning seasons in each of his first three years.

“Through everything the season has presented, Torey did a good job of getting guys through this,” general manager Mike Hazen said. “Even in a season where we might set a franchise-worst record.”

The Diamondbacks went a club-worst 51-111 in 2004, and the current squad is on pace for 52 wins.

