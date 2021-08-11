Dodgers end Phillies’ 8-game run with 5-0 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain, and Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak, beating the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Scherzer and Nola combined for 13 strikeouts over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for 1 hour, 44 minutes. Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed.

The gripping performances ended in a whimper and Phillies fans booed when reliever J.D. Hammer (1-1) headed to the bullpen to warm up at the end of the delay.

Seager hit a solo shot off J.D. Hammer (1-1) in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of the year. Muncy added his 23rd homer of the year in the ninth. Alex Vesia (2-1) got the win.

Nola finished with seven strikeouts. Scherzer struck out six in 3 1/3 innings.

GIANTS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – LaMonte Wade Jr. scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning when first baseman Christian Walker failed to handle Kris Bryant’s sharp grounder, and San Francisco beat Arizona.

The Giants won their third straight and fifth in six games, doing it the hard way after going up 5-0 in the fifth.

Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead double in the eighth and Buster Posey homered.

Asdrubal Cabrera tied the game with a two-run homer in the Diamondbacks’ five-run sixth.

Zack Littell (1-0) earned the win. Matt Peacock (5-7) took the loss.

RANGERS 5, MARINERS 4, 10 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) – Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez hit RBI singles in the 10th inning, and Texas snapped a 14-game road losing streak.

The Rangers rallied twice to snap their six-game losing streak, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis Garcia’s 25th home run before a near-disastrous ninth by reliever Spencer Patton.

Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bases with no outs. But he struck out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, and Brett Martin (3-3) got the third out to send the game into extras.

With Jason Martin starting the 10th on second base, Kiner-Falefa singled off Erik Swanson (0-2) and Hernandez brought home Kiner-Falefa with his own single.

Haniger and Kyle Seager hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning to became the second pair of teammates with 25 homers apiece in the major leagues this season.

The Mariners have lost five of six.

PADRES 6, MARLINS 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Austin Nola hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning and San Diego sent Miami to its fifth straight loss.

Nola had two hits and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games.

With the score tied 5-all and Adam Frazier on second base with two outs, Nola hit a sharp single to left field against Richard Bleier (2-2).

Mark Melancon notched his MLB-leading 34th save. Pierce Johnson (3-2) got the win in relief.

Lewis Brinson hit an RBI single and Jorge Alfaro had a two-run double to put Miami ahead 3-0 in the first.

BRAVES 3, REDS 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt’s bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and Atlanta beat Cincinnati in a matchup of second-place teams.

Drew Smyly (8-3) recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning to win his sixth straight decision. Smyly allowed two runs on only two hits and two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Will Smith earned his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Heath Hembree (2-7) and Amir Garrett combined to walk three batters in the sixth, helping the Braves break a 2-2 tie.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Dallas Keuchel, and Minnesota stopped Chicago’s win streak at four games.

Rookie starter Griffin Jax (3-1) gave the Twins a career-high six innings, after falling behind 3-2 on consecutive homers by Adam Engel and Jose Abreu in the third. Jax struck out a career-best 10 batters with only one walk.

Keuchel (7-6) gave up four runs in six innings with only one strikeout . The left-hander walked four in six innings.

Luis Arraez had an RBI single and Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his sixth save for the Twins.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) – Tampa Bay’s Francisco Mejia singled with the bases loaded in the ninth and Boston’s Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, helping the Rays extend their lead in the AL East to five games.

Mejia delivered a single to right. The ball skipped past Renfroe for an error and that allowed all three runners to score, giving Tampa Bay a 7-4 lead. The Rays added another run on Brandon Lowe’s single.

The Red Sox lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

Brandon Lowe also homered for the Rays, who also got a two-run double from pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi. Andrew Kittredge (8-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Tampa Bay.

Matt Barnes (6-5) pitched the ninth for Boston and took his second straight loss. Renfroe hit a three-run homer and Rafael Devers led off the second with his 28th homer of the year.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and St. Louis beat skidding Pittsburgh.

Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park’s first career home run to lead off the fourth inning. He struck out five and walked two.

Relievers Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes combined for three hitless innings. Reyes pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 27 chances.

Rookie Dylan Carlson had three of the Cardinals’ eight hits and scored a run.

Brault (0-1) gave up two runs and five hits in five innings in his second start of the season.

ROYALS 8, YANKEES 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and Kansas City rallied to beat New York.

Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.

Royals reliever Josh Staumont (2-2) retired all four batters he faced, striking out three.

Nestor Cortes (0-1) allowed seven hits, five runs – four earned – and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Yankees.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 2, 1ST GAME

BREWERS 6, CUBS 3, 2ND GAME

CHICAGO (AP) – Luis Urias had two hits during a six-run fifth-inning rally as Milwaukee completed a doubleheader sweep of Chicago.

The nightcap was delayed for an hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win.

Patrick Wisdom homered for Chicago, which has dropped six straight.

In the opener, Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Avisail Garcia smacked a go-ahead two-run homer. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep.

ANGELS 6, BLUE JAYS 3, 1ST GAME

BLUE JAYS 4, ANGELS 0, 2ND GAME

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an early RBI single and Toronto earned a doubleheader split against Los Angeles.

Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBIs to help the Angels win the opener.

Toronto batted last and was the ”home” team at Angel Stadium in the first game, a makeup from an April 11 rainout at the Blue Jays’ temporary home field early this season in Dunedin, Florida. In the regularly scheduled nightcap, the Angels were the home team.

Guerrero, who has 35 home runs, gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single and then scored on Teoscar Hernandez’s bloop single. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Guerrero had a huge fielding miscue in the first game when he misplayed Jo Adell’s popup in the fifth inning. He was unable to track the ball behind first base and let it glance off his glove as two runs scored to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 4-1.

Trevor Richards (1-1) worked two scoreless innings.

Los Angeles starter Jose Suarez (5-5) yielded four runs and seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

In the first game, Junior Guerra (3-2) got the win and Raisel Iglesias retired the side in the seventh for his 25th save.

Marcus Semien had three hits, including an RBI double, for the Blue Jays.

Steven Matz (9-7) went 4 1/3 innings for Toronto. He was charged with four runs (two earned) and six hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked three.

ATHLETICS 4, INDIANS 3, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and Oakland extended its winning streak to five games.

Indians reliever Nick Wittgren (2-5) retired the first two batters in the 10th before intentionally walking Matt Olson. Lowrie followed with a double to left field, scoring automatic runner Elvis Andrus.

Lou Trivino (5-4) pitched a scoreless ninth and Andrew Chafin earned his first save of the season.

A’s relievers Burch Smith, A.J. Puk, Yusmeiro Petit, Sergio Romo, Trivino and Chafin held Cleveland hitless for the final six innings.

Seth Brown homered, singled and stole a base for Oakland, which began its second 10-game road trip of the summer.

Amed Rosario and Myles Straw each had two hits for Cleveland.

ASTROS 5, ROCKIES 0

HOUSTON (AP) – Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and Houston snapped Colorado’s four-game winning streak.

Houston got to Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8) in the fourth, scoring three runs. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and Jones followed with his double. Jones and McCormick each finished with two hits. Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the fifth, and Jose Altuve added an RBI single in the sixth.

Odorizzi (5-6) scattered three hits and struck out three in five innings.

Gray allowed four runs on six hits with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

TIGERS 9, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) – Willi Castro doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Detroit dealt Baltimore its sixth straight loss in a game that included a scary collision between two Tigers outfielders.

Center fielder Derek Hill and left fielder Akil Baddoo were shaken up after running into each other while chasing Anthony Santander’s eighth-inning fly ball. Hill made the catch, and both left the game, walking off the field after a bit of a delay.

Miguel Cabrera singled and walked, and remained two home runs shy of 500. Casey Mize allowed three home runs and didn’t make it out of the fifth inning, but the Tigers held on.

Detroit’s bullpen was solid. Kyle Funkhouser (6-1), Jose Cisnero, Michael Fulmer, Buck Farmer and Gregory Soto held Baltimore without a run after Mize went 4 1/3 innings.

Santander hit two solo homers for the Orioles, and DJ Stewart added a solo shot. Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer in the eighth for Detroit.

Keegan Akin (0-6) allowed six runs and seven hits in three innings.

NATIONALS 3, METS 1, SUSPENDED

NEW YORK (AP) – The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain.

Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the game will remain scheduled for nine innings.

