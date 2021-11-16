Dion Phaneuf, 14-year NHL veteran, retires at 36

TORONTO (AP)Dion Phaneuf, a former Calgary Flames star defenseman and Toronto Maple Leafs captain, announced his retirement Tuesday after 14 NHL seasons.

Phaneuf, 36, hadn’t played since appearing in 67 games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018-19 season.

The Edmonton native was selected ninth overall by Calgary in the 2003 draft and finished third in rookie of the year voting after putting up 20 goals and 29 assists in 82 games. He was named an NHL All-Star in 2007-08, when he had a career-high 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) and had a plus-12 defensive rating.

The three-time All Star had 494 points (137 goals, 357 assists) in 1,048 regular-season games with Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Los Angeles.

”As I look back, it’s hard to encapsulate and thank the great number of people who supported and guided me both as a player and a person throughout my career,” Phaneuf said in a statement. ”I was very fortunate to play in the NHL for a long time.”

Phaneuf was dealt to the Maple Leafs in 2010 in a seven-player deal. He was named captain before the 2010-11 season, and held the position until he was traded to the Senators in 2016.

”Congratulations to Dion Phaneuf on his retirement,” former Ottawa teammate Marc Methot tweeted. ”He was my first NHL fight and I despised playing against him. Once I got to know him, I realized how great of a teammate he was. Very funny, vocal, an awesome leader and now a good friend.”