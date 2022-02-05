Diggs, Reece lead Bowling Green over Northern Illinois 87-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Trey Diggs had 18 points and Joe Reece scored 17 as Bowling Green breezed past Northern Illinois 87-65 on Saturday.

Diggs hit 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range for the Falcons (12-11, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Daeqwon Plowden added 13 points.

Keshawn Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Huskies (6-14, 3-7). Trendon Hankerson added 15 points and six boards.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Bowling Green defeated Northern Illinois 92-83 on Jan. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick