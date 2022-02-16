DeVries scores 16 to carry Drake over Evansville 73-51

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Tucker DeVries registered 16 points as Drake easily beat Evansville 73-51 on Wednesday night.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 14 points and seven rebounds for Drake (18-9, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz and Okay Djamgouz each had 12 points.

Blake Sisley had 14 points for the Purple Aces (6-19, 2-12). Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points. Shamar Givance had seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Drake defeated Evansville 60-59 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick