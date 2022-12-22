SUNRISE, Fla. (AP)Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid.

Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. It was Blackwood’s first start since Nov. 3 due to a knee injury.

Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.

RED WINGS 7, LIGHTNING 4

DETROIT (AP) – Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom’s fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and sent Detroit past Tampa Bay to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Detroit’s previous victory was 4-2 at Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. The Lightning are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with the Red Wings accounting for two of those defeats.

Tampa Bay goalie Brian Elliott retrieved a loose puck behind his net and attempted to rim it around the boards. Detroit center Joe Veleno intercepted and quickly fed Soderblom for the tap-in into a vacated net 3:48 into the third.

Michael Rasmussen and captain Dylan Larkin both scored twice for the Red Wings. David Perron and Olli Maatta had their other goals. Perron and Rasmussen scored empty-netters to ice it.

Nikita Kucherov, Ross Colton, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn scored for the Lightning. Tampa Bay went 0 for 5 on the power play, including a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:53.

Ville Husso stopped 34 shots for Detroit and ended his 0-3-2 slump.

Elliott made 24 saves but dropped to 8-2 this season.

AVALANCHE 2, CANADIENS 1, OT

DENVER (AP) – Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, Artturi Lehkonen had a goal in his first game against his former team, and Colorado beat Montreal for its fifth win in six games.

After Jonathan Druin couldn’t finish for the Canadiens in close, the Avalanche broke on a 2-on-1 and Devon Toews fed Rantanen for his 22nd goal.

Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves and the banged-up Avalanche did just enough to win their third straight.

Anthony Richard scored his first NHL goal and Jake Allen stopped 34 shots for the Canadiens, who have dropped four of five.

OILERS 6, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) – Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and Edmonton scored three times in the third period to defeat Dallas.

Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton.

McDavid, who scored with 3:43 remaining to make it 5-3, leads the NHL with 29 goals and 65 points. He has a 14-game point streak, the longest active run in the league.

Nugent-Hopkins also had two assists, and Oilers rookie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Roope Hintz, rookie Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Roman Josi and Thomas Novak scored in the third period, and Nashville handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.

Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Predators earned their second consecutive win since a six-game slide. Juuse Saros made 37 saves.

Chicago dropped to 3-18-4 in its last 25 games. It has been outscored 35-9 during its eight-game slide, matching its longest losing streak of the season.

Connor Murphy and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for the last-place Blackhawks, and Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, COYOTES 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Mark Stone scored twice in the third period to help Vegas break a home dry spell and continue its domination of Arizona.

The Golden Knights lost six of their previous seven games at home, but improved to 11-3 all-time against Arizona in Las Vegas and 18-7 overall.

Stone scored his 13th and 14th goals – the first on a power play and the latter short-handed – as part of a four-goal third period by the Knights that followed a 1-1 tie after two. His first goal came at 8:56 on a tip-in off Alex Pietrangelo’s drive from the point to put Vegas ahead for good, 2-1.

Danil Miromanov, William Carrier and Michael Amadio also scored for Vegas. Stone added an assist, and Chandler Stephenson had two. Logan Thompson made 21 saves.

Christian Fischer had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, and defenseman Juuso Valimaki also scored.

WILD 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and Minnesota beat Anaheim to win its season-best sixth straight game.

Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the series.

Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won 10 of 12 overall.

Ducks rookie Mason McTavish scored and Lukas Dostal stopped 38 shots. Anaheim opened the longest homestand in franchise history with its 11th loss in 14 games.

