CHICAGO — Landmark Development released plans for a renovated Soldier Field on Sunday in an effort to help keep the Bears in Chicago.

The estimated $2.2 billion project includes a glass dome, more seating, additional private suites. six new clubs and an outdoor concert venue.

The Bears have not reacted to the video at this time, but on Friday the team said it was not pursuing alternative deals to their purchase agreement at Arlington Park.

Landmark Development is also behind the “One Central” proposed development, which would be a $3.8 billion entertainment and transit project near Soldier Field.

If the Bears develop a massive stadium and entertainment district at Arlington Park, the team said they would need taxpayer assistance.

The current capacity of 61,500 at Soldier Field is the lowest in the NFL.