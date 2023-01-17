TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Rayj Dennis scored 25 points as Toledo beat Ohio 90-75 on Tuesday night.

Dennis added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (9-9, 1-4) were led by Elmore James, who posted 21 points. Dwight Wilson added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio. In addition, Ben Roderick finished with 10 points.

