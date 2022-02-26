Defense shines as Green Bay routs IUPUI 67-41

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Kamari McGee recorded 13 points as Green Bay snapped its 11-game losing streak, routing IUPUI 67-41 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Ansong added 12 points for the Phoenix, who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.. Cade Meyer had 10 points for Green Bay (5-24, 4-16 Horizon League).

Nathan McClure had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-25, 1-16). Mike DePersia added 11 points. Chuks Isitua had four blocks. B.J. Maxwell had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Green Bay defeated IUPUI 69-54 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick