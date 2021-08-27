Dean Burmester leads by 1 stroke at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP)Dean Burmester took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the European Masters in the Swiss Alps on Friday with five birdies in a 5-under 65.

The South African enjoyed a superb up-and-down at the 17th to keep his card bogey-free. He is 11-under par overall, a shot ahead of England’s Andy Sullivan (66) and Belgium’s Thomas Detry (65).

Two-time European Tour winner and overnight leader James Morrison had opened with a course-record 10-under 60 at the scenic Crans-sur-Sierre club. But the 36-year-old Englishman dropped into a share of 14th after a second-round 74.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is making his 31st appearance in the tournament which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 57-year-old Jimenez, who won the 2010 edition, is at 4 under. His 67 Friday had highs – an eagle at par-4 seventh- and lows – a double bogey at the par-5 14th.

