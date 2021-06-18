D’backs fall again for MLB record 23rd straight road loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight road loss, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 Thursday.

The dejected D-backs trudged off the field after breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

Held to just a lone single by pitcher Zac Gallen through six innings, Arizona fell behind 6-0.

The Diamondbacks don’t play again on the road until June 25 at San Diego.

Gallen (1-2) allowed four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in his first start back from a sprained pitching elbow.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman (8-1) limited the D-backs to two runs on four hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

Curt Casali homered and drove in four runs for San Francisco, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Steven Duggar went 3 for 3 with an RBI double and Mauricio Dubon and Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs each as the Giants improved the best record in the majors to 44-25.

INDIANS 10, ORIOLES 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jose Ramirez and Bobby Bradley homered during a three-run first inning and Cleveland dealt Baltimore its 19th straight road loss.

The Orioles are approaching the major league record of 23 consecutive road losses, an active streak set by Arizona on Thursday in San Francisco. The 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets lost 22 straight road games.

The win gave Cleveland a four-game sweep and sent Baltimore to its eighth straight loss overall.

Yu Chang had four RBIs with a two-run single in the sixth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Austin Hays and Maikel Franco homered for the Orioles. Jorge Lopez (2-8) took the loss.

ANGELS 7, TIGERS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani yielded five hits and a run over six strong innings, and Taylor Ward hit his first career grand slam as Los Angeles beat Detroit.

Ohtani (3-1) also drew two walks at the plate in another two-way performance for the Angels, who celebrated the Big A’s return to full capacity with 30,709 fans watching their 15th win in 23 games.

Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher drove in early runs for Los Angeles. Raisel Iglesias picked up his 12th save.

Matt Manning (0-1) allowed four hits and two runs over five innings in his major league debut.

Jonathan Schoop homered off Ohtani in the sixth for the Tigers, whose three-game winning streak ended.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Charlie Morton didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting Atlanta over St. Louis.

Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out. Morton (6-3) allowed three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

Guillermo Heredia hit his third homer. Ozzie Albies had an RBI triple and Abraham Almonte added an RBI double.

John Gant (4-5) allowed four hits, three runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

CUBS 2, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Baez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and Chicago beat New York to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Hendricks (9-4) struck out seven and walked two, retiring his last eight batters after consecutive walks in the fourth. Craig Kimbrel got his 19th save in 21 chances, tying for the major league lead.

Stroman (6-5) gave up four hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

New York lost for only the third time in its last 17 home games and is 20-7 at Citi Field.

YANKEES 8, BLUE JAYS 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and New York pulled off a triple play in a win over struggling Toronto.

Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run shot off Anthony Castro (1-2). The triple play in the first inning marked the first time the storied Yankees franchise turned two in one year.

Chris Gittens drove in three runs, and Gio Urshela had three hits and scored three runs for New York, which swept the three-game series and finished 5-3 on its road trip. Chad Green (1-4) was the winning pitcher.

Reese McGuire had three hits and Santiago Espinal scored twice for Toronto, which has lost four straight and six of eight.

The Yankees’ second triple play of the season was a 1-3-6-2-5-6 sequence, the first time that combination was used in any of the 726 triple plays in major league history, per a list maintained by Baseball Almanac.

ASTROS 10, WHITE SOX 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and Houston defeated Chicago.

Jose Urquidy (5-3) allowed four hits and two runs with five strikeouts in seven strong innings to stifle Chicago’s powerful lineup, backing a three-run shot by Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight.

Dylan Cease (5-3) yielded four hits and a season-high seven runs – six earned – in 3 1/3 innings to tie his shortest start of the season.

PADRES 6, REDS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Victor Caratini hit a two-run, game-ending homer two batters after Eric Hosmer hit a tying, two-run homer for San Diego in a win over Cincinnati before the first sellout crowd at Petco Park since 2019.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado also homered on what was billed as ”San Diego’s Opening Day” to celebrate the ballpark returning to full capacity. The Padres won for the second time in nine games.

The Padres had to work for this one after the Reds rallied for four runs in the ninth against closer Mark Melancon, including a go-ahead, two-run homer by rookie Jonathan India.

Amir Garrett (0-2) took the loss and the Reds saw their six-game winning streak snapped.

Pierce Johnson (2-2) got the win.

ROCKIES 7, BREWERS 3

DENVER (AP) – German Marquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and Colorado beat Milwaukee for its fourth consecutive victory.

Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth.

Milwaukee committed four errors and lost its fourth in a row.

Christian Yelich beat out an infield single leading off the fourth for the lone hit against Marquez (5-6). Luis Urias had a three-run double in the seventh.

Brandon Woodruff (5-3) went five innings and allowed five hits and five runs, all in the first.

MARINERS 6, RAYS 5

SEATTLE (AP) – Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally Seattle past Tampa Bay.

Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder after two innings, but came from behind with the help of a two-run homer by Ty France and a solo shot from Luis Torrens.

Pete Fairbanks (1-2) took the loss. Hector Santiago (1-1) struck out three in a hitless inning for the win.

Seattle has won four of five. The Rays are 24-8 in their last 32 games, with the eight losses coming by a total of 12 runs.

Randy Arozarena hit his 10th home run for the Rays.

