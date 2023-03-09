Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes had 17 points apiece in Dayton’s 60-54 victory against Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Thursday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournamentfalse Championship

Camara had 18 rebounds and four steals for the Flyers (22-11). Holmes added nine rebounds and four blocks. Malachi Smith was 5 of 13 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Hawks (16-17) were led in scoring by Erik Reynolds II, who finished with 19 points. Lynn Greer III added nine points, five assists and two steals for Saint Joseph’s (PA). In addition, Christian Winborne finished with nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.