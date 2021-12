Curry scores 26, closes in on record as Warriors beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Stephen Curry finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA career record on Monday night, making five 3-pointers and scoring 26 points to help the Golden State Warriors rally late for a 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Curry is closing in on Ray Allen’s record of 2,973. The chase resumes Tuesday night on one of the NBA’s grandest stages – Madison Square Garden – against the New York Knicks.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to protect a lead down the stretch.

While Curry finished 5 of 15 from beyond the arc, his final 3 got the Warriors within 100-98 and he tied the score when he drove for a layup with 48.5 seconds left. Kevin Looney’s putback with 13.8 seconds left broke the tie and Indiana then turned it over.

Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins each scored 15 points, and Looney added 14 for the Warriors.

CLIPPERS 111, SUNS 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Marcus Morris had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading Los Angeles over Phoenix in the teams’ first meeting since the Western Conference finals.

The Suns defeated the Clippers in six games last season to reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to Milwaukee.

Both teams were missing their stars. The Suns were without Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker, while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out for the Clippers.

Reggie Jackson added 19 points and Terance Mann had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who won their fourth in a row.

Cam Johnson led Phoenix with 17 points off the bench. Mikal Bridges added 16 points. Chris Paul was held to nine points and eight assists against his former team.

RAPTORS 124, KINGS 101

TORONTO (AP) – Chris Boucher matched his season high with 17 points, Yuta Watanabe had a season-best 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Toronto used a 70-point first half to rout Sacramento.

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet had 12 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as Toronto made a season-best 53 field goals.

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points, Svi Mykhailiuk had 11 and Justin Champagnie finished with 10 for the Raptors, who wrapped up a 4-3 homestand – their longest of the season.

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Buddy Hield added 14 and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who went 0-3 on an Eastern Conference trip that also included losses at Charlotte and Cleveland.

CAVALIERS 105, HEAT 94

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kevin Love made five 3-pointers and scored all 23 of his points in the second half, leading Cleveland to its fourth straight win.

Love made 6 of 10 field goals, 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and hit all six of his free throws in his highest scoring game of the season. He also added nine rebounds.

Isaac Okoro had 18 points, Jarrett Allen didn’t miss a shot in scoring 17 points with eight rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and five assists for Cleveland.

P.J. Tucker had a season-high 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Kyle Lowry scored 22 points for the Heat. Miami had its two-game winning streak snapped in the opener of a four-game trip.

CELTICS 117, BUCKS 103

BOSTON (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and Boston beat Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup after missing five games with a tight right hamstring and scored 19 points in 30 minutes for Boston. Grant Williams had 17 points, and Robert Williams III and Al Horford each scored 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Milwaukee, one day after posting his 26th career triple-double in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Jrue Holiday also had 20 points for the Bucks, who lost for just the third time in 15 games. Khris Middleton exited with a hyperextended left knee late in the third quarter.

ROCKETS 132, HAWKS 126

ATLANTA (AP) – Eric Gordon scored 32 points, D.J. Augustin added 22 and Houston rallied from 19 points down and handed Atlanta its fifth straight home loss.

Houston won on the road for only the second time this season, overcoming a 41-point performance from Trae Young. The Rockets are 2-12 away from home.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Rockets, who have won eight of 10 since a 15-game losing streak.

The Hawks scored a season-high 69 points in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Rockets.

Young, who also had nine assists, was essentially a one-man team. He hit 14 of 22 shots, including five 3-pointers. John Collins scored 14 points and no one else had more than 12. Clint Capela did have 16 rebounds, but the Hawks were outrebounded 56-47.

GRIZZLIES 126, 76ERS 91

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 and Memphis shot better than 50% in a dominating win over Philadelphia.

De’Anthony Melton finished with 15 points and Tyus Jones made all but one of his seven shots in scoring 13 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies have won eight of nine.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 23 points, and Charles Bassey added 13. Shake Milton and Tobias Harris had 12 points each. Philadelphia played without center Joel Embiid, a late scratch with right rib soreness.

MAVERICKS 120, HORNETS 96

DALLAS (AP) – Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Dallas hit a season-high 19 3-pointers as the Mavericks routed the Charlotte to sweep a back-to-back without All-Star guard Luka Doncic.

Porzingis led the Mavericks (14-13) to a 70-43 halftime lead, securing his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds before the break. The 7-foot-3 Latvian played only eight minutes in the second half to finish with 25.

Trey Burke scored a season-high 22 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 off the bench for Dallas.

The Hornets, who opened a six-game road trip, their longest of the season, were led by Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. with 20 points each.

NUGGETS 113, WIZARDS 107

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and Denver built a big lead before holding off Washington in coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s return to the Mile High City.

Jokic tied his season high for rebounds but missed out on his sixth triple-double when he was ejected midway through the fourth quarter. Monte Morris added 22 points for Denver.

Bradley Beal had 19 points and 10 assists, and Davis Bertans scored 21 off the bench for the Wizards.

Unseld was an assistant on Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s staff from 2015-21 and was making his first trip back since taking the job in Washington last summer.

