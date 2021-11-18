Curry, NBA-leading Warriors rally to beat Cavaliers 104-89

CLEVELAND (AP)Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night.

Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the final period to help Golden State outscore the Cavaliers 36-8. The Warriors ran off the first 17 points of the quarter to seize an 85-81 advantage, holding Cleveland to 12 consecutive empty possessions.

Curry finished 15 of 27 from the field, 9 of 16 beyond the arc and 1 of 1 from the foul line. He increased his NBA-best scoring average to 29.5.

Nemanja Bjelica added 14 points, Andrew Wiggins had 12 points and Draymond Green had four points and 14 rebounds for Golden State. The Warriors improved to 13-2. They have won nine straight over the Cavaliers and are 17-1 against them since January 2017.

Darius Garland scored a season-high 25 points as the injury-plagued Cavaliers dropped to 9-8. They took an 81-68 lead into the fourth after Dean Wade batted in a layup as time expired in the third.

76ERS 103, NUGGETS 89

DENVER (AP) – Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points, Seth Curry added 20 and short-handed Philadelphia beat Denver to snap a five-game losing streak.

Playing without Joel Embiid and three other regulars, the 76ers held Nikola Jokic to three points in the second half on a night when enraged Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected and had to be restrained by Jokic after charging onto the court as the Philadelphia took control in the third quarter.

Jokic had 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists before leaving the court for the locker room late in the fourth quarter. Will Barton returned from a back injury to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Denver.

Embiid missed his sixth straight game after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

HEAT 112, WIZARDS 97

MIAMI (AP) – Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Miami beat Washington for its fourth straight victory.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Washington.

Butler shot 11 of 19 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws in his second consecutive outing over 30 points. Bam Adebayo added 20 points, Gabe Vincent had 18 points and P.J. Tucker 15. The Heat improved to 11-5.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points for Washington, and Kyle Kuzma added 19 points. The Wizards have lost two straight to drop to 10-5.

JAZZ 119, RAPTORS 103

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Rudy Gay hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in his season debut to help Utah beat Toronto,

Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. He missed Utah’s first 14 games while recovering from offseason surgery on his right heel.

Donovan Mitchell also scored 20 points, and Royce O’Neale added a season-high 16. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 31 points for Toronto, and Fred VanVleet added 24. Toronto lost for the sixth time in seven games.

GRIZZLIES 120, CLIPPERS 108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Ja Morant scored 17 of his 28-points in a third-quarter rally in Memphis’ victory over Los Angeles.

Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points each, and Desmond Bane had 16. Brandon Clarke finished with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter.

Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points and six assists. Reggie Jackson had 18 points, hitting 4 of 8 3-point attempts.

TIMBERWOLVES 115, SPURS 90

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help Minnesota beat San Antonio.

D’Angelo Russell added 22 points, and Malik Beasley hit five of Minnesota’s season-high 21 3-pointers for all 15 of his points.

Devin Vassell scored 18 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four in a row.