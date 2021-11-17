Curry and Warriors rout Nets

NEW YORK (AP)Stephen Curry had 37 points, easily winning matchup of the NBA’s top two scorers when Kevin Durant had his worst night of the season, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday.

Durant came in leading the league with 29.6 points per game, but he managed only 19, the first time all season he didn’t hit 20. He shot 0 for 8 in the decisive third quarter and finished 6 for 19 after sitting the fourth.

Curry almost caught his former teammate for the NBA scoring lead, making nine 3-pointers and raising his average to 28.7 per game. Durant dropped to 28.9.

Curry was 12 for 19 overall, with fans loudly cheering his long shots and giving him ”MVP! MVP!” chants while Durant and the home team misfired.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the Warriors, who bounced back from a loss in Charlotte that stopped a seven-game winning streak and improved their NBA-best record to 12-2.

CLIPPERS 106, SPURS 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Clippers defeated the Spurs.

Reggie Jackson overcame a poor start and finished with 21 points to help the Clippers bounce back after their seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday.

Dejounte Murray narrowly missed his second triple-double since Sunday, leading the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Derrick White added 19 points and Drew Eubanks had 10 rebounds in the Spurs’ third straight loss.

JAZZ 120, 76ERS 85

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 27, including five 3-pointers, to power the Jazz to a rout of the depleted 76ers.

Jordan Clarkson had 20 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 15 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.

The Jazz had lost four of five games and needed their traditionally tough defense to return. Against this version of the 76ers, it wasn’t clear how much of it had to do with Utah’s guarding prowess or Philadelphia’s ineptitude.

The 76ers shot 37% and only grabbed six offensive rebounds off all those misses. That allowed the Jazz to get into their sets early and produce easy looks.

Shake Milton scored 18 and Tyrese Maxey added 16 for the 76ers, who have lost five straight games for the first time since December 2017.

