Cunningham, No. 17 OSU beat No. 16 OU for 2nd time in 3 days

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Cade Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to help No. 17 Oklahoma State beat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-75 on Monday night, completing a sweep of two games in three days against the rival Sooners.

Cunningham, a freshman who leads the Big 12 in scoring, had 40 points in Saturday’s 94-90 overtime win. This time, the 6-foot-8 guard was a decoy much of the night but finished strong in his final home game.

Kalib Boone had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Bryce Williams scored 14 for the Cowboys (17-6, 10-6 Big 12), who won their fifth straight game overall and earned their third consecutive win over a ranked opponent.

Brady Manek had 20 points and Austin Reaves added 19 for Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7), which lost its third straight after climbing to No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

NO. 21 VIRGINIA 62, MIAMI 51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Sam Hauser scored 18 points and Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row.

Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Cavaliers (16-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half.

Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes (7-16, 3-15).

