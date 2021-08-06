Cubs place Heyward on IL because of finger inflammation

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs placed five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Friday because of inflammation in his left index finger.

Manager David Ross said the finger has been bothering Heyward for ”a pretty good bit” and he aggravated it taking batting practice at Colorado this week. Heyward is batting .198 with six homers and 22 RBIs.

The Cubs also recalled outfielder Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa. He was acquired July 26 from Oakland in the deal that sent reliever Andrew Chafin to the Athletics.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan 2020

More Olympic News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories