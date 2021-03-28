Crosby, Penguins push Buffalo’s winless streak to 15 games

PITTSBURGH (AP)Sidney Crosby scored his 13th goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins pushed Buffalo’s winless streak to 15 games with a 5-2 victory Wednesday night.

Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino and Zach Aston-Reese scored also for the Penguins. The teams will complete the two-game set Thursday night.

Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski, making his first NHL start in more than five years with Carter Hutton out due to a lower-body injury, made 7 saves and kept the Sabres in it until late in the second period, when Marino and Aston-Reese scored just over 2 minutes apart.

Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin scored his second goal of the season and Victor Olofsson beat Jarry on a penalty shot in the third period.

Buffalo’s 15-game winless streak (0-13-2) is a record for futility since the shootout was introduced during the 2005-06 season, and the league’s longest stretch without a victory since Arizona went 15 games between wins from Feb. 21-March 21, 2004. The Sabres have been outscored 63-30 during the slide.

WILD 3, DUCKS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Jared Spurgeon had two goals, Nico Sturm broke a tie and Minnesota beat Anaheim to sweep the two-game set.

Cam Talbot made 28 saves to help the Wild extended ar franchise record with their 10th straight home win. Ryan Suter had two assists for Minnesota, becoming the fifth active NHL defenseman to reach 600 career points.

Derek Grant and Max Comtois scored for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost seven of eight. Ryan Miller made 23 saves in his sixth straight start with John Gibson out for his fifth game with a lower-body injury.

SENATORS 3, FLAMES 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Rookie Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves, Chris Tierney broke a third-period tie and Ottawa beat Calgary.

Gustavsson beat the Flames 2-1 on Monday night in his first NHL start. Last in the all-Canadan North Division at 12-20-3, the Senators have earned a least a point in five straight games (3-0-2), and are 5-2 against Calgary this season.

Rookie Josh Norris tied it with at 4:48 of the third with his third goal in four games, Tierney gave Ottawa the lead with 7:59 left, and Nikita Zaitsev added an empty-netter.

Mark Giordano scored for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

SHARKS 4, KINGS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Martin Jones made 42 saves for San Jose to stymie Los Angeles for a second straight game.

Jones followed up a 41-save performance in a 2-1 win Monday with another sharp effort to become the first Sharks goalie with at least 40 saves in consecutive games since Arturs Irbe in 1993, according to SportRadar.

After getting pulled five times in his first 15 starts this year, Jones has allowed just five goals on 147 shots in his past four.

Evander Kane scored twice, and Rudolfs Balcers and Tomas Hertl also scored to give the Sharks a sweep of the two-game series.

Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 24 saves. Los Angeles has lost five of seven.

JETS 5, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Andrew Copp scored four goals to carry Winnipeg past Vancouver.

Copp had a pair of power-play goals in the second period and two more goals in the third to give the Jets (20-11-2) their second straight win over the Canucks.

Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 shots.

Nils Hoglander scored late and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves for the Canucks (16-18-3).