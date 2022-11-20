CHICAGO (AP)Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win.

Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Crosby responded for the Penguins with 3:14 left, scoring his 10th of the season on a nice move in front.

Crosby then tapped the puck over to Carter for an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Patrick Kane and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago in its fourth consecutive loss.

BLUE JACKETS 5, PANTHERS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as Columbus sent Florida Panthers to its third straight loss.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal, and Yegor Chinakhov and Boone Jenner each added a goal for Columbus, which has won four of its last five at home. Tarasov faced a career-high 50 shots in his first win since Oct. 23.

Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad and Colin White scored for Florida, and Nick Cousins added two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots.

