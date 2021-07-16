Cronenworth hits for cycle, Padres rout Nationals 24-8

WASHINGTON (AP)Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres blew out the Washington Nationals 24-8 on Friday night.

The Padres, who finished the first half by losing two of three to the Rockies, had 22 hits against seven Washington pitchers and set a franchise record for runs. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base in the bottom of the seventh.

Myers hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, and added a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Pham had four hits, including a homer, and scored five runs, and Jorge Mateo homered.

Padres starter Chris Paddack (5-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

Juan Soto had four hits, including two home runs, and Gerardo Parra had a three-run homer for Washington, which has lost five straight and 10 of 12.

Erick Fedde (4-7) allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Washington was without infielder Starlin Castro, who was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

ROSTER MOVES

Padres: Placed rookie LHP Ryan Weathers on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 13, with right ankle inflammation. Weathers was injured Sunday against the Rockies.

Nationals: Signed C Rene Rivera. The 37-year-old hit .236 with two homers and nine RBIs in 21 games with Cleveland this season. … C Jackson Reetz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. . INF Jordy Mercer (strained right quad) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Weathers, who suffered bruising in the back of the ankle, had been in a walking boot, but has since thrown without it. … RHP Yu Darvish (left hip inflammation) is progressing and manager Jayce Tingler said the plan is for Darvish to start Monday at Atlanta. … C Austin Nola (left knee sprain) caught five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Nationals: CF Victor Robles left the game in the second inning with an apparent illness. … C Alex Avila (bilateral calf strains) took batting practice on Friday. Manager Dave Martinez said he’s close to returning from the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Padres left-hander Blake Snell (3-3, 4.99 ERA) makes his first career start at Nationals Park. He won his only previous start against Washington in 2018 while with Tampa Bay, allowing one hit in seven innings. Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40) defeated the Padres in his last start, on July 7 in San Diego.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports