Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter declared his team needs “to start getting results and not finding excuses” ahead of Saturday’s trip to Real Salt Lake.

The Crew are 11th in the Eastern Conference but are just three points away from the playoffs following a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC last time out. Porter wants his side to start grinding out results, though, after Columbus threw away a one-goal lead on the road in its last outing.

“Even though it’s a draw, it’s a disappointing draw from the standpoint of we’re up 1-0,” Porter said. “There’s a lot of excuses we can make, but we need to start getting results and not finding excuses, and I think for me it’s the collective mentality.

“Again, you can justify it a little bit with guys out but for me, anybody that’s going to be playing for us has to have a strong mentality and have a response.”

Salt Lake is just two points behind Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC following a 2-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. RSL will now aim to boost its bid for the top spot, and the contract extension for Aaron Herrera proved an added bonus earlier in the week.

“Now being a part of what Pablo Mastroeni, (general manager) Elliot Fall and the new ownership is building here, on top of the great culture and foundation we have had from the Academy to the Monarchs to the first team, I am always grateful,” Herrera said.”Every time I get to go out and represent this badge and play in front of these incredible fans in Utah, our goal is to reward them and this community by winning trophies.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Aaron Herrera

Herrera missed the last game through suspension and Mastroeni may not want to change a winning side, but the center back could return and prove his worth after signing a new deal.

Columbus – Erik Hurtado

Hurtado has stepped up in the absence of the injured Lucas Zelarayan, scoring three goals in his last five MLS appearances.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After Real Salt Lake suffered home defeats to the Crew in each of its first two MLS seasons (2005-06), it’s lost only one of the last 10 home matches against Columbus (W6 D3, incl. playoffs). The only meeting between the teams at Rio Tinto Stadium in the last five seasons was a 1-0 RSL win in July 2019.

– Real Salt Lake has won four straight home matches and has 19 points through seven home games (W6 D1), the best home start in the club’s MLS history. RSL hasn’t allowed a goal in its last two home games and last kept three straight home clean sheets in 2019, which included a 1-0 win over the Crew.

– Columbus has won two of its last 11 MLS matches (D4 L5), with one of those wins a 2-1 victory at Atlanta in its last road game. The Crew haven’t won consecutive away MLS matches since victories over Cincinnati and Atlanta in 2019, and in fact have won just four of 36 on the road since those wins (D15 L17).

– Jefferson Savarino recorded a goal and an assist last time out in his first start with Real Salt Lake since 2019. Savarino attempted three shots and set up four chances for teammates. Only Damir Kreilach (8 in April vs. NYCFC) has been involved in more shots in a single match for RSL this season.

– Hurtado has scored three times in his five MLS appearances this season, including in each of the last two matches, after not scoring in 16 games for Montreal and the Crew last season. This is the first time Hurtado has scored in consecutive matches since a run of four games with a goal with Vancouver in 2014.