CHICAGO (AP)Trey Alexander scored 21 points as Creighton beat DePaul 84-70 on Saturday night.

Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 20 points apiece for the Bluejays (20-11, 14-6 Big East Conference).

The Blue Demons (9-22, 3-17) were led in scoring by Javan Johnson, who finished with 18 points and five assists. Nick Ongenda and Caleb Murphy each added 13 points for DePaul, which lost its 12th in a row.

Creighton took the lead with 15:39 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-24 at halftime, with Nembhard racking up 10 points. Creighton was outscored by DePaul in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Alexander led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

