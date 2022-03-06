Coyotes’ Schmaltz has franchise-record 7 points vs. Senators

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Nick Schmaltz scored twice and had five assists for a franchise-record seven points as the Arizona Coyotes recovered from a five-goal Ottawa rally to beat the Senators 8-5 on Saturday.

Schmaltz helped set up four straight goals in the third period after the Coyotes fell behind. Carson Keller scored twice, including a goal that made it 5-all, and Lawson Crouse put Arizona ahead with a power-play tally.

Playing his second NHL game, Arizona rookie Matias Maccelli scored his first career goal to give Arizona a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Parker Kelly then scored twice as the Senators got five goals in little over six minutes to go ahead 5-4 early in the third period.

The Coyotes, who beat NHL points leader Colorado on Friday, have won two in a row, three of four and four of six in their best extended stretch of the season. Shayne Gostisbehere and Dyson Mayo also scored in the third for Arizona.

Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, who have lost four in a row.

CAPITALS 5, KRAKEN 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alex Ovechkin took another step toward tying Jaromir Jagr on the NHL career goals list, linemate Tom Wilson scored his 18th goal of the season and Washington beat Seattle.

The Capitals have won two in a row at home after losing their previous six games in Washington. The Kraken lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Ovechkin scored on the power play for a second consecutive game, his 34th of the season and 764th of his career. He’s two back of tying Jagr, one of only two players between him and Wayne Gretzky. He also had two assists.

Conor Sheary had two goals, including an empty-netter, to reach 100 in his career and Dmitry Orlov also scored for Washington.

Joonas Donskoi and Colin Blackwell scored for the Kraken. Mark Giordano, the former face of the Calgary Flames franchise and now with Seattle, became the 364th player to skate in 1,000 regular-season NHL games.

PREDATORS 8, SHARKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 20 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matt Duchene scored twice and Nashville handed San Jose its most lopsided shutout loss at the Shark Tank.

Matt Luff and Michael McCarron also scored two goals apiece for Nashville. Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund also scored, and Roman Josi had four assists to help the Predators win for the third time in nine games.

The Sharks lost for the 10th time in 12 games as they gave little support to Alex Stalock in his first NHL action in nearly 19 months. Stalock made 22 saves before being replaced by Zach Sawchenko after allowing his sixth goal of the game.

The loss matched the most lopsided shutout ever at home for San Jose. The previous 8-0 loss came against Pittsburgh on Dec. 5, 1991, at the Cow Palace in the Sharks’ expansion season.

BRUINS 5, BLUE JACKETS 4, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – David Pastrnak scored in the shootout and had an assist to lift surging Boston over Columbus.

Boston has won seven of eight and is three points ahead of Washington for the top wild card and seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bruins also are two points behind third-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

Jake DeBrusk, Erik Haula, Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Brad Marchand added two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots for his sixth straight win.

Jakub Voracek’s goal with 1.8 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime. Gus Nyquist, Vladislav Gavrikov and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves but Columbus lost for the fourth time in five games.

FLAMES 4, AVALANCHE 3, OT

DENVER (AP) – Johnny Gaudreau scored 37 seconds into overtime, Elias Lindholm had two goals and red-hot Calgary beat Colorado in a matchup between two of the Western Conference’s top teams.

Gaudreau took a pass off the boards from Lindholm and beat Pavel Francouz to the glove side for the winner.

Erik Gudbranson added a goal for a Calgary team that is 13-1-1 over its last 15 games. This marked the first time this season the two teams that lead their respective divisions have squared off. But they will be well-acquainted by the end of this month as they meet three times.

Dan Vladar finished with 33 saves, including a point-blank shot from Nazem Kadri late in the third period.

Gabriel Landeskog, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, which is 21-1-2 over its last 24 home games. Francouz made 21 saves as he took over for Darcy Kuemper, pulled early in the second period after allowing three goals.

FLYERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee chipped in three assists and Philadelphia edged Chicago.

Oskar Lindblom and Derick Brassard also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the fourth time in the last 25 games while continuing their home-ice dominance of the Blackhawks. The Flyers have won 16 straight regular-season contests at home against Chicago. The Blackhawks’ last regular-season victory in Philadelphia came on Nov. 9, 1996.

Dylan Strome had a pair of goals and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost five of seven. Kane had an assist, upping his team-leading totals to 39 assists and 56 points.

The game featured 12 penalties, and things got chippy at times, especially in the third period. Philadelphia defenseman Kevin Connauton limped off the ice after a hit by Kirby Dach with 8:59 to play.

ISLANDERS 2, BLUES 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Oliver Wahlstrom and Brock Nelson each scored, Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves and New York held on to beat St. Louis.

Sorokin had 14 stops in the third period as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid.

Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis with 2:52 left and Jordan Binnington recorded 18 saves, but the Blues fell for the second straight game despite a late push.

The Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri had two apparent goals overturned. The first came in the opening period after St. Louis challenged for goaltender interference. The second came midway through the third period when Palmieri tipped a shot past Binnington on the power play, but referees determined after video review that Palmieri redirected the puck while his stick was above the crossbar.

PANTHERS 6, RED WINGS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Anton Lundell scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had three assists and Florida beat Detroit to finish a five-game homestand 2-3-0.

Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Lundell scored in the first period as the Panthers built a 3-1 lead. Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Carlsson netted one as Florida moved to 25-6-0 on home ice. Sam Reinhart and MacKenzie Weegar each had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots.

Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, which was swept in its two-game Florida road trip and is 2-5-0 in the past seven games.

Thomas Greiss left in the second period after surrendering his fifth goal on 23 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic replaced him and made 15 saves.

CANUCKS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 4

TORONTO (AP) – Alex Chiasson had the go-ahead score in Vancouver’s three-goal third period, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves and the Canucks rallied to beat Toronto.

J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Travis Hamonic and Tanner Pearson each had goal and an assist for Vancouver, and Tyler Motte scored into an empty net. Bo Horvat added two assists.

The Canucks overcame another big game by Auston Matthews, who scored two goals to give him an NHL-leading 39 this season. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Nick Robertson also scored for the Leafs, who got 23 stops from Jack Campbell.

CANADIENS 5, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Nick Suzuki scored the winner and added two assists as Montreal remained on a hot streak.

Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Artturi Lehkonen and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Canadiens (15-34-7), who have won seven of their last eight games. Chris Wideman chipped in two assists and Sam Montembeault made 28 saves.

Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers, who have dropped two straight. Mike Smith stopped 24 shots.

