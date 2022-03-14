Cowboys focus in house in free agency with Gregory, Gallup

by: By The Associated Press

DALLAS COWBOYS (12-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Dalton Schultz (franchise tag), DE Randy Gregory, S Jayron Kearse, G Connor Williams, LB Leighton Vander Esch, DE Dorance Armstrong, P Bryan Anger, WR Malik Turner, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, T Ty Nsekhe, DL Brent Urban, DT Carlos Watkins, LB Keanu Neal, CB Maurice Canady, S Malik Hooker, S Damontae Kazee, LS Jake McQuaide, RB Corey Clement.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENT: LB Luke Gifford.

NEEDS: Dallas figures to seek a hometown discount with Gregory for standing by the oft-suspended defensive end. Gregory is coming off a productive, drama-free season. The Cowboys are keeping pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence on a reworked deal that gives salary cap relief. The re-signing of Michael Gallup is official after Dallas traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland to clear cap room. Gallup is coming off a torn ACL. NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons needs a new partner at linebacker if Vander Esch doesn’t return, although second-year player Jabril Cox could be the answer.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $15.4 million.

