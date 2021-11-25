COVID-19 sidelines 2 Cowboys coaches for Thanksgiving game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are in COVID-19 protocols and will miss the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys will be missing a coach for the second time in three games because of health and safety protocols. Running backs coach Skip Peete missed the previous home game against Atlanta.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein also was sidelined against the Falcons, and receiver Amari Cooper is missing his second consecutive game against the Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cooper isn’t vaccinated and has to be out at least 10 days, which kept him out again on a short week after he missed Sunday’s loss at Kansas City.

The Cowboys had several COVID-19 issues during the preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season, then there was a lull until Zuerlein’s absence.

Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko is filling in for Philbin, the former Miami coach, on Thursday. The Cowboys play Thursday again next week at New Orleans.

The Raiders will be without linebackers coach Richard Smith because of COVID-19 protocols. His duties are being absorbed by the defensive staff.

