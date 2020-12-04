COVID-19 issues postpone Vandy-Georgia; no Fuller this week

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Vanderbilt’s football game at No. 11 Georgia scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because the Commodores’ roster fell below minimum requirements.

Georgia announced the postponement was due to the Southeastern Conference’s COVID-19 protocols.

The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 19.

The Vanderbilt-Georgia game would not be played if the Bulldogs qualify for the SEC championship game, also scheduled for Dec. 19. Georgia is a long shot for the game at best. No. 6 Florida will represent the SEC East in the championship game unless it loses its last two regular-season games against Tennessee and LSU.

With Vanderbilt’s specialists unable to participate at Missouri last week due to the COVID-19 protocols, Sarah Fuller made history as the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game. Fuller kicked off to open the second half of Missouri’s 41-0 win and was expected to be in uniform again for the game at Georgia.

This is the second game Vanderbilt has been forced to postpone due to COVID-19 concerns. The Commodores’ game at Missouri scheduled for Oct. 1 was pushed back to Nov. 28 after the SEC also postponed the Vanderbilt-Tennessee game originally set for that day.

Georgia’s game at Missouri, scheduled for Nov. 14, also was postponed and has not been rescheduled.

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular