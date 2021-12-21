Cornhuskers looking for some straight shooting, host Kennesaw State

Although Kennesaw State allowed its most recent opponent to shoot 61.1 percent from 3-point range, that should not be of grave concern to the Owls on Wednesday the way their next foe is trending.

From beyond the arc, Nebraska ranks 347th out of 350 teams in the country, making just 25.2 percent. In their most recent outing, the Cornhuskers opened the game by sinking five of their first 10 from long range, but then promptly missed next 18 attempts and lost at home to Kansas State, 67-58.

The Cornhuskers (5-7) have lost five straight and continue to search for their offensive mojo entering Wednesday’s visit by Kennesaw State.

“When we got out of rhythm, our possessions weren’t as crisp,” Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Effort was there …we competed, but we just did not continue on with what made us successful early in both halves.”

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 21 points to lead Nebraska while adding rebounds, five assists and four steals. Bryce McGowens added 14 points.

Still, the 3-point shooting has to be a concern: It their five-game losing streak, the Cornhuskers have cast off 144 times from 3-point range and have made just 31 – that’s 21.5 percent.

Kennesaw State (4-7) fell 85-84 at Samford, losing for the third time in four games.

Despite the narrow defeat, Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim lauded the team’s effort in nearly erasing a 10-point deficit with 9:43 left. Kennesaw State grabbed an 84-83 advantage with 33 seconds to play but was unable to hang on.

“I told the guys that we can’t let this loss define us; in the past, we’ve had close losses put us in a hole,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We’re focused on getting better every game. We got better tonight, though obviously some things we have to clean up, but I’m unbelievably proud of them. They played with the toughness and grit you need to win on the road.”

Terrell Burden sparked the Owls with a season-high 25 points while adding seven assists.

Wednesday marks the first meeting between Nebraska and Kennesaw State.

