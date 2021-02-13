Cooks scores 24 to lead NJIT over Hartford 67-57

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Zach Cooks had 24 points as NJIT beat Hartford 67-57 on Saturday.

San Antonio Brinson had 11 points for NJIT (7-8, 6-7 America East Conference). Diego Willis added seven rebounds. Dylan O’Hearn, whose 12 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Highlanders, scored only five.

D.J. Mitchell had 17 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (10-8, 7-6). Hunter Marks added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas Webley had 10 points and eight rebounds.

