The Edmonton Oilers will try to extend their point streak to 11 games on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Ottawa Senators.

Despite losing 2-1 in a shootout to Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, the Oilers are 8-0-2 in their past 10 games and have climbed within striking distance of the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Superstar captain Connor McDavid had an assist in the shootout loss and has the NHL’s active point streak at 14 games (nine goals, 13 assists). He also has a 16-game road point streak (11 goals, 19 assists) that dates back to Nov. 26.

Evander Kane scored the lone goal for Edmonton in the shootout loss to the Flyers. Kane has scored a goal in three straight games and has found his form after missing 31 games with a wrist injury sustained when was cut by an errant skate on Nov. 8.

“Evander was physical, he shot the puck, he’s playing the game the right way. He’s getting up to speed,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We anticipated it would take him time to get up and running, but I thought he played a whale of a game, and the better he can play the more dangerous a team we are.”

While the Oilers have already played twice this week, the Senators are playing their first game since Jan. 31 and coming off their All-Star break.

The Senators won four straight games going into the schedule pause, humming along and scoring 18 combined goals in that stretch. It’s created some excitement on and off the ice for Ottawa, especially with a home game coming out of the break.

“There’s no question that this team is trending in the right direction,” Anthony LeBlanc, the Senators president of business operations, told the Ottawa Sun. “Yes, we’ve had some ups and downs this season, but to go into the All-Star break was funny because what I was hearing from people was, ‘Dammit, I wish we didn’t have the break’ because the team was on a four-game winning streak.

“But that’s great for the team. They were able to get away, to relax, clear their minds and get some rest. We’re still on the outside looking in (at a playoff spot) but we’re not completely out which is what I think most fans are excited about. We’re playing meaningful hockey; we’re playing exciting hockey and the buzz around the team is continuing.”

At the All-Star Game, captain Brady Tkachuk continued that energy with a standout showing alongside his brother, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. They helped the Atlantic Division win the tournament.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 50 games. Tim Stutzle (22 goals, 27 assists) and Claude Giroux (20 goals, 28 assists) are also closing in on the 50-point plateau for Ottawa.

McDavid leads the NHL in goals (41) and points (94) entering play on Friday, while Leon Draisaitl is tied with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov in points (76).

–Field Level Media