Colts put Campbell on injured reserve, release Eason

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indianapolis Colts made a change in their quarterback pecking order Tuesday, waiving Jacob Eason after activating rookie Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve.

Indy also placed receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve two days after he hurt his foot on a 51-yard touchdown reception against Houston.

Eason, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Washington, took the most snaps in training camp while Carson Wentz was out of action and served as Indy’s top backup to Wentz for the first two games. But after replacing the injured Wentz against the Los Angeles Rams, Eason threw an interception.

In Week 3, with Wentz trying to come back from two sprained ankles, the Colts promoted veteran Brett Hundley to No. 2 on the depth chart. Eason never played again and was inactive in Sunday’s victory over the Texans.

Ehlinger had been out since injuring his knee during Indy’s preseason finale and will now be the No. 3 quarterback. He was a sixth-round pick out of Texas.

It’s unclear whether Campbell will return this season. Coach Frank Reich said Monday the injury could be season-ending, yet another setback for a promising receiver who has been limited to just 14 games in his first three seasons because of injuries.

The Colts also promoted kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the active roster and waived defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Badgley replaces Rodrigo Blankenship (hip), who went on injured reserve last week.

