YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)David Coit scored 24 points and Northern Illinois rolled to an 88-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Coit added five assists for the Huskies (7-12, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Zarigue Nutter had 19 points and Darweshi Hunter scored 16.

Noah Farrakhan finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Eagles (4-15, 1-5). Tyson Acuff added 18 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Northern Illinois hosts Kent State while Eastern Michigan visits Toledo.

